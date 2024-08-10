Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives $26.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLMN. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BLMN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,553,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,105,000 after buying an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 569,855 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,381,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after buying an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,267,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 779,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.