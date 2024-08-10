Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.61.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BE. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE BE traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,401,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,928. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.03. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.14.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.06 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $30,425.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,453,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 40,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $478,536.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,742,496 shares in the company, valued at $32,717,977.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $30,425.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,867 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $885,088. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Bloom Energy by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Bloom Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 221,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 280,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

