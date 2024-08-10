Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Price Performance

BGI stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,128. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $5.24.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birks Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Birks Group stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Birks Group worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.