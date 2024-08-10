BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at JMP Securities

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.17.

Shares of BCRX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,497. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $109.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at $553,898.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director Amy E. Mckee sold 8,600 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $54,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,891.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 86,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 103,601 shares of company stock worth $596,338. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 560.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 400.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 11,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

