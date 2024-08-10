B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BGS. Barclays decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on B&G Foods

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 1,171,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,647. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In related news, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,468.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 270,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,468.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott E. Lerner bought 11,755 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $100,035.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,615.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,556.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Get Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.