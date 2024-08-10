Bentley Systems’ (BSY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BSY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,035,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $57.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $330.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

