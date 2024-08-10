Benchmark Reaffirms Hold Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Benchmark reiterated their hold rating on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperformer rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.24.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.30. 10,931,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. Shopify has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Shopify by 26.2% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,972 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 43.8% in the second quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $2,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

