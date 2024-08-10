BDF Gestion Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,576 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Target by 23.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,686,000 after buying an additional 122,706 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,958,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.29.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.46.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

