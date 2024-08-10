BDF Gestion Takes $1.58 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

BDF Gestion bought a new position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,042,000 after acquiring an additional 310,182 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,620,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,031,000 after purchasing an additional 221,838 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,022,000 after purchasing an additional 110,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,224,000 after purchasing an additional 107,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,620.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,939 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $147.93.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

ENSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie started coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.50.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

