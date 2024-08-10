BDF Gestion Purchases Shares of 17,159 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 28,459 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,450,000. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,804,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAH traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $147.61. The company had a trading volume of 425,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $106.90 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.11 and its 200-day moving average is $148.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,212 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

