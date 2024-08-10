BDF Gestion Purchases New Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,461,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $119,740,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,136,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,768 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,892,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,502,000 after purchasing an additional 547,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,856,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 175,261 shares in the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of RPRX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. 5,601,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $28.33. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

