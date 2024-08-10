BDF Gestion Purchases New Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invesco by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 470,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 44,417 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Invesco by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,497,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after purchasing an additional 58,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,713,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 75,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Invesco stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,298. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -109.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IVZ has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IVZ

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.