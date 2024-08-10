BDF Gestion Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Eaton by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after buying an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2,857.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,790 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eaton by 2,006.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after acquiring an additional 918,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Eaton by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,698,000 after purchasing an additional 654,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $291.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,190,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,878. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.43.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

