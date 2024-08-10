Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) & LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) Head to Head Analysis

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) and LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Baxter International and LENSAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 8 2 0 2.09 LENSAR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Baxter International presently has a consensus price target of $41.73, suggesting a potential upside of 12.35%. LENSAR has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 99.00%. Given LENSAR’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LENSAR is more favorable than Baxter International.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $14.89 billion 1.27 $2.66 billion $5.20 7.14 LENSAR $44.50 million 1.03 -$14.38 million ($1.58) -2.54

This table compares Baxter International and LENSAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than LENSAR. LENSAR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baxter International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and LENSAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 17.79% 18.47% 4.91% LENSAR -27.57% -36.53% -17.67%

Volatility and Risk

Baxter International has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LENSAR has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of LENSAR shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.5% of LENSAR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Baxter International beats LENSAR on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories. It also provides administrative sets; adhesion prevention products; inhaled anesthesia; drug compounding; chronic and acute dialysis therapies and services, including peritoneal dialysis (PD), hemodialysis (HD), continuous renal replacement therapies (CRRT), and other organ support therapies. The company's products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, ambulatory surgery centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic products; and a collaborative research agreement with Miromatrix Medical Inc. aiming to advance care for patients with acute liver failure. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. It offers LENSAR Laser System that incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company also offers ALLY Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, a platform design to femtosecond laser technology features that enhanced laser capabilities into a single small unit that allows surgeons to perform a femtosecond laser assisted cataract procedure in a single operating room. LENSAR, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

