Barrington Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will earn $4.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.10. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

HSIC stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.94. 2,399,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,769. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 521,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after acquiring an additional 323,901 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Henry Schein by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 119,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 611.8% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,693,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

