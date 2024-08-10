Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Barings BDC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BBDC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $10.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BBDC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

