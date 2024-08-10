Barclays Boosts Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Price Target to $10.00

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

SMWB traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. 183,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,815. The firm has a market cap of $613.48 million, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. Similarweb has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.76.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 68.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMWB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Similarweb by 3,663.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

