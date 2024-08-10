Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

BOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE:BOH opened at $65.79 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $75.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $255.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.16%.

In related news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 2,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $160,279.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,223. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 48,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

