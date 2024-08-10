Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $522,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,226. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $224.69 and a twelve month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.