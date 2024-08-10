BABB (BAX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

BABB (BAX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One BABB token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BABB has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $10,089.59 worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BABB has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BABB alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BABB Token Profile

BABB launched on February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,680,946,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. BABB’s official website is getbabb.com. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com.

BABB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BAX token, an ERC-20 utility token, powers the BABB platform, a decentralized bank catering to the microeconomy. It offers UK bank accounts via a smartphone app, backed by blockchain tech. Partnerships with central banks enable global digital currency integration, boosting local economies. BABB’s mission is to bank the unbanked, using blockchain for secure, cost-effective banking. BAX serves various purposes, including transaction fees and staking for validator nodes. Founded in 2016 by Rushd Averroës, a financial inclusion specialist with an MA from the University of Greenwich.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BABB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BABB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BABB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.