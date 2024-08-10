AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Announces Earnings Results

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. AZEK updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
NYSE:AZEK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,072,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.30. AZEK has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88.
In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,770,537. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.
