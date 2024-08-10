Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $202.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.96. 454,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,990. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $235.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.04 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 480.48%. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,317,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,345.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $922,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

