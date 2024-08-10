AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
AstroNova Price Performance
Shares of AstroNova stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $18.83.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Featured Articles
