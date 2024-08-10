AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Shares of AstroNova stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,198. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.27 million, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $18.83.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $32.96 million during the quarter.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 349,546 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.67% of AstroNova worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

