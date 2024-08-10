Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $204.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 2,084 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.29, for a total value of $365,304.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,923.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,788 shares of company stock worth $2,248,489. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter worth $108,253,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,013,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Assurant in the fourth quarter worth about $27,013,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Assurant by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 737,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,194,000 after buying an additional 139,680 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Assurant by 20.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 566,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,118,000 after purchasing an additional 96,021 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $177.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a 52-week low of $136.15 and a 52-week high of $189.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

