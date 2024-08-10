AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Issues Earnings Results

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. AppLovin updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,906,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,467. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $91.91.

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,892.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,641,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 4,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $330,666.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,892.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,709,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,073,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APP. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

