AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

AME has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.29.

AME traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $159.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,608. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.70 and its 200 day moving average is $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

