American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $97.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $96.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.38.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.53. 3,029,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.68.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,234 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,734 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,885 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

