Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.88.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.07. 1,243,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,434. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,205,000 after buying an additional 984,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,325,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

