Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Alarm.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alarm.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,980,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Alarm.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $4.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. Alarm.com has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.32 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 10.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.