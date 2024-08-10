Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.560-1.620 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $988.0 million-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.7 million. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.340-6.470 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 10.9 %

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $9.94 on Friday, reaching $101.51. 6,536,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $102.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $986.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Craig Hallum raised Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.94.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

