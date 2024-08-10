6,320 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Acquired by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 53.29%.

In other news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.00.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

