48,523 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Bought by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,093,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 54,687 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,008,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,214,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,058,000 after buying an additional 31,581 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.18. 296,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.51. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

