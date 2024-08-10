4,209 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,209 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 19.8% during the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 33,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth $205,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 22,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $63.78. 3,460,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,863,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

