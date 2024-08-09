Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Busey Bank raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS opened at $188.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.51. The company has a market cap of $85.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $144.80 and a one year high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.47%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

