WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Barclays

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WEC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.31.

Shares of WEC opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $92.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

