Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $51.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on W. TD Cowen raised their price target on Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wayfair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE:W opened at $41.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $81.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,155.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,036 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $406,943.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,559. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

