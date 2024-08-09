VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Issues Earnings Results

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million. VTEX had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. VTEX updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

VTEX Trading Down 0.1 %

VTEX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46. VTEX has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -169.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

