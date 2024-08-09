Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Vornado Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,268,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,238. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 208.21 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $85,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 242,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 27,362 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

