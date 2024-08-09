Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.45.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.2% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,870,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $193,987,000 after buying an additional 261,060 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,214,000 after acquiring an additional 435,877 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,928,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,777,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 12.1% in the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,546,408 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,763,000 after purchasing an additional 166,986 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

