Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) PT Lowered to $10.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna lowered Viavi Solutions from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.15.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.81. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $50,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,860.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,148,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,959,000 after acquiring an additional 408,484 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,563,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $166,796,000 after buying an additional 638,309 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,161,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161,535 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 6,597,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,321,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 718,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.