Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on VOD. New Street Research raised Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 1,047,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $8.87. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.469 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.