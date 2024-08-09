Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of HRTX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.07. 274,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,184. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

