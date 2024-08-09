Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 388 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE LII traded up $6.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $563.72. 26,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,537. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $334.53 and a 12 month high of $594.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $541.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LII. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lennox International

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,458.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lennox International

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.