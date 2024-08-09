Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.54% from the company’s current price.

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Upstart alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Upstart

Upstart Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.97. Upstart has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $49.62.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.22. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 31.57% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Upstart will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,797,791.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $300,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,883,601.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $26,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,797,791.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,610 shares of company stock worth $4,725,533 over the last ninety days. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.