UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. UMH Properties had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. UMH Properties updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.910-0.950 EPS.

UMH Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,258. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.29. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $19.61.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -573.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,280,748.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UMH Properties news, Director Michael P. Landy bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $72,615.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 341,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,280,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

