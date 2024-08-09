U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 12,125.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,339,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,051,000 after buying an additional 7,279,539 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,293,000 after purchasing an additional 247,674 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,055,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,735,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after buying an additional 155,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 10,188.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,281,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,130,000 after buying an additional 1,269,322 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IXC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,927. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.