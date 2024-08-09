U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 14.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,695 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 25,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 525.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 91,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 1.8 %

GM stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $43.48. 14,117,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,006,578. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.