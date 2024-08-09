U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 418 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,023. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $124.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

