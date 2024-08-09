U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 43.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 249.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Popular during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Popular by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Popular by 262.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 74,818 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Popular news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BPOP traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,059. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $105.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.87.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

