U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,861 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,648,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1,252.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,305,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,582 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $596,614,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at $465,659,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Scotiabank upped their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.90. 1,901,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,743,113. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

